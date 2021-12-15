Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

