Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,549,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Futu by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Futu by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,990,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CLSA initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 91,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,805. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.63.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.