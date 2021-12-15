Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 11,470 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.48% of Cambium Networks worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $11,773,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $11,255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $6,660,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $6,367,000.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of CMBM stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,018. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $591.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.