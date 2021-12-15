Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,709,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 572,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,148,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

Watsco stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.73. 4,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,590. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.87 and a 12 month high of $317.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

