Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

