Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Tops $553.85 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $553.85 million and approximately $26.51 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 563,924,319 coins and its circulating supply is 563,923,730 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

