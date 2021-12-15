New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 740.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEN. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock remained flat at $$63.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. 83 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.