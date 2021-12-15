New Gold (TSE:NGD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.77

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as low as C$1.75. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 2,865,150 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.43.

Get New Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.