New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NWPP remained flat at $$2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. New Peoples Bankshares has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which through its subsidiary offers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium size businesses and community. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate Secured; Commercial; Agriculture; Consumer Installment Loans; and All Other Loans.

