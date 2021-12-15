New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Allegion worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Allegion by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07. Allegion plc has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

