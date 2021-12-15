Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,580,000 after buying an additional 446,935 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,828,000 after buying an additional 82,615 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 438,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 144,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 397,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 36,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTO opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $58.81.

