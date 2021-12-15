NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $118,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 173,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,297 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

