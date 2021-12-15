NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340,036 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 27.1% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned about 0.05% of NextEra Energy worth $83,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,297 shares of company stock worth $7,773,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.13. The company had a trading volume of 57,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

