Nick Keveth Purchases 2,235 Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth bought 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 940 ($12.42) per share, for a total transaction of £21,009 ($27,763.98).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Nick Keveth purchased 14 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($14.01) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($196.11).

On Friday, November 5th, Nick Keveth purchased 8 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.88) per share, for a total transaction of £156.64 ($207.00).

Shares of Avon Rubber stock traded down GBX 162 ($2.14) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 916 ($12.11). The stock had a trading volume of 757,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,284. The firm has a market cap of £284.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 860 ($11.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,765 ($49.76). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,549.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,096.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($39.05) to GBX 1,740 ($22.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.