Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30. 770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

