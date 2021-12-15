NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,811 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.72. The company had a trading volume of 82,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,255. The stock has a market cap of $259.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.42. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

