Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NINOY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,219. Nikon has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Nikon alerts:

About Nikon

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.