Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RCCMF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,489. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 5.51. Nippon Dragon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Get Nippon Dragon Resources alerts:

About Nippon Dragon Resources

Nippon Dragon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold resources. Its projects include Rocmec1, Denain and Courville-Maruska. The company was founded on July 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Dragon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Dragon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.