Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

NWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:NWN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 293,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $153,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

