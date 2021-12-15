Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRYYF. DNB Markets upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pareto Securities raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Norway Royal Salmon AS to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NRYYF stock remained flat at $$24.25 on Friday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

