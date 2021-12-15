Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.43%.

OTCMKTS:NTRB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

