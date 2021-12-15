Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) versus Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Critical Contrast

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Nutriband and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nutriband
|$940,000.00
|42.34
|-$2.93 million
|($0.53)
|-9.66
|Ortho Regenerative Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|-$2.82 million
|($0.10)
|-3.69
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nutriband and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nutriband
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Ortho Regenerative Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Volatility & Risk
Nutriband has a beta of -4.5, meaning that its share price is 550% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Nutriband and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nutriband
|-225.58%
|-42.43%
|-30.75%
|Ortho Regenerative Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|-166.24%
Summary
Ortho Regenerative Technologies beats Nutriband on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Nutriband
Nutriband, Inc. engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan and Serguei Melnik in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
About Ortho Regenerative Technologies
Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.