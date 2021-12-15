Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NUO stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. 8,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.