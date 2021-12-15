Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 26.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 75.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 37,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.49. 61,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,234. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.