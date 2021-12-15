NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.62

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.62 and traded as high as C$6.44. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 585,894 shares.

NVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.1818552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

