NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Hedeker Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 239.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $283.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $708.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

