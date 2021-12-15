Odyssey (OCN) Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $278,552.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00040767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00207772 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

