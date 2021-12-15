Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

OPAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Offerpad stock traded down 0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 6.69. 15,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,593. Offerpad has a one year low of 6.27 and a one year high of 20.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 7.76.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,664,000.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

