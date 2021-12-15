OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.85

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 8032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,120,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

