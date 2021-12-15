Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives $15.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 248.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

