Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.83

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 12916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

LPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,250 shares of company stock worth $5,609,013. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after buying an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,492.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after buying an additional 1,569,303 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 2,853.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

