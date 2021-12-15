Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.62

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Opera by 5.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Opera by 1,551.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,882 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Opera by 9.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

