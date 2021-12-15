Oppenheimer Comments on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $18.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $779,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $10,841,625 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.