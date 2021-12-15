OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $76,610.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.72 or 0.07966422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00076512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,914.79 or 1.00272513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

