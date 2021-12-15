Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $273.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

