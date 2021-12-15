Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.54

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €9.54 ($10.72) and traded as low as €9.12 ($10.25). Orange shares last traded at €9.23 ($10.37), with a volume of 6,913,592 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on Orange in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.35) price objective on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.15) price objective on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.27 ($13.78).

Get Orange alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.65.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.