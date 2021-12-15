Orbitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $769,861.14 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $769,861.14 and $4.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,266.64 or 0.99239560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046022 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00271539 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.55 or 0.00391784 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00135115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003702 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

