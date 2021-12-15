Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

