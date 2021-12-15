O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Shares Down 0.1%

O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.34 and last traded at $45.42. 53,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 55,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,712,000.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.