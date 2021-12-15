Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

OUTKY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

OUTKY opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

