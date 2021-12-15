Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$3.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

