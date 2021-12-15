Ownership Capital B.V. Acquires 9,271 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the quarter. AppFolio accounts for about 0.4% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.84% of AppFolio worth $35,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 25,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.61. 117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.16. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,028.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III acquired 72,859 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

