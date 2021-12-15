Ownership Capital B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,413 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 7.0% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.42% of Intuit worth $621,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 268.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $10.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $628.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $619.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.69 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

