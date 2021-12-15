Oxford Industries, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $7.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

OXM stock opened at $96.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.81. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $55.52 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $4,369,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 132.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $605,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

