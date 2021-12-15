Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.83.

NYSE:OXM opened at $96.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.81. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $219,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

