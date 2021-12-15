Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PBMLF stock remained flat at $$1.92 during trading on Wednesday. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

