Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $794.08.

CHTR stock opened at $621.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $722.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

