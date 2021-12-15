Palladium Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,681 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.42 and its 200 day moving average is $263.28. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

