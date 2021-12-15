Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Lifted to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

PLMR stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palomar will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Notaras acquired 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $149,701.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,485 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Palomar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Palomar by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Palomar by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Palomar by 4,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

