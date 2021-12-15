Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. 1,463,949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 364,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pantheon Resources from 170.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

